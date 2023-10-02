'My mission is fulfilled' - Medeama coach Evans Adotey celebrates CAF Champions League group stage berth

Medeama Sporting Club's head coach, Evans Adotey, was brimming with excitement as he celebrated the club's historic qualification for the CAF Champions League group stage.

Despite a late scare in the second leg against Guinean side Horoya, the Yellow and Mauves secured a 4-3 aggregate victory. They won the first leg 3-1 but lost the second leg 1-2.

The feat makes teh Ghanaian champions the first club to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League since Berekum Chelsea did in 2012.

With a group stage qualification in the bag, Adotey expressed his elation, stating that he had achieved his mission.

"I am delighted because my mission here is fulfilled," he said after the game on Saturday evening.

"Coming [into the game] 3-1 against Horoya this time wasn't easy. Although we lost, I am delighted because we have gone past Horoya to the next round. A young Medeama side playing an experienced Horoya was not an easy task.

"We deserve applause," he concluded.

Medeama SC who now fins themselves in pot 4 ahead of the group stage draw will eagerly anticipate their opponents as the aim for further progress in the competition.