My mother cooks Ghanaian food for me - Jeremy Doku

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has expressed his fondness for Ghana, embracing aspects of his Ghanaian heritage such as food and dance

Doku, born to Ghanaian parents in Belgium, opted to represent Belgium at the international level and has made 20 appearances, featuring in the 2021 European Championship.

However, he remains deeply connected to his Ghanaian roots, attributing his love for Ghanaian cuisine and cultural practices to his upbringing.

"Now I have a chef because it’s not always healthy for a footballer if you want to perform every two or three days. But when I go home and my mother cooks for me, it’s always Ghanaian food and I love it,” he said on the In The Premier League Chair show.

"I like Ghana, I like the way they dance, I like the way they talk, I like the music and my parents often go back."

Despite his allegiance to Belgium, Doku acknowledges his Ghanaian identity, citing his ability to speak Twi, a Ghanaian language, and recalling his visit to Ghana in the past.

"Of course, I’m Ghanaian also because my parents are Ghanaians. I also speak Twi, which is a language in Ghana. I’ve been there once and I’ll have to go back there again because it was a long time ago," Doku affirmed on the show.

Doku's remarks come amid his successful season with Manchester City, where he joined from Stade Rennes last summer.

The 21-year-old has been a notable contributor, tallying five goals and eight assists for Pep Guardiola’s side, who are contending for their fourth consecutive Premier League title and have secured a spot in the FA Cup final.