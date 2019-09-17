My mother told me I would score before the game- Gazişehir midfielder Raman Chibsah

Midfielder Yusif Raman Chibsah has revealed that his mother predicted he would score against Besiktas before the game last Sunday.

The former Frosinone player opened his goal scoring account for Gazişehir Gazientep over the weekend in their 3-2 win against Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

The 26-year old revealed after the game his mother had told him he will score his first goal in that game.

"I'm gifting to our fans, Galibiyetimizi. I feel good right now. I present my goal to my mother. She called me and said I would score, she must have felt the goal," he said.

Raman Chibsah joined Gazientep in the summer transfer window from Italian side Frosinone.

The player who played most of his career in Italy adds Gazientep were very prepared for Besiktas, knowing the pedigree of their opponents.

"We played a team like Besiktas. We had a hard week, prepared for our opponents. As well as we can get up to half time, we want to get up," he said.

Chibsah's compatriot Patrick Twumasi was also on target in that game and he expressed joy in scoring against Besiktas.

"Well prepared, we fought well and thank Goad I scored my goal. We ran for 90 minutes," said Twumasi.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin