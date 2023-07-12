My name will forever be in the history books of Asante Kotoko - Fabio Gama

Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama believes he has etched his name in the annals of Asante Kotoko after helping the team win the Ghana Premier League.

Gama was instrumental in the Porcupine Warriors winning the domestic top-flight title in the 2021/22 season.

Before winning the league, the two-time African champions finished second behind Hearts of Oak, who won the league in 2020/21.

In an interview with Ghanasportspage, Gama stated that his performances throughout his two-year spell will leave his name in the history books of Ghanaian giants.

“We failed during my first season because we were not able to win the trophy and finished second on the league table.

“But we were the champions in the second season so for me I achieved my goal at Kotoko because the club had gone far before winning the Ghana Premier League so I believe that I put my name in the history books of the club forever after winning the trophy.

“As a member of the 2021/22 Premier champions, the fans will remember the name. I believe that and it is very incredible for me,”

The midfielder upon the expiration of his contract in July 2022 joined Bahrain out Al-Muharraq.