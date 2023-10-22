My players and I are not the problem – Hearts of Oak coach Martin Koopman

Hearts of Oak tactician, Martin Oak says he and his players are not the problem amid their current struggles in the premier league.

Koopman believes his team gives their best in every game but have simply not been blessed with the goals.

The Phobians sit in 12th position on the league standings after just one win out of five games. Their only goal of the season came in that win and have also lost two and drawn two of their matches. Their latest was a goalless draw with Samartex on Saturday, October 21 2023.

Koopman told StarTimes after full time: "We will do everything to win games and actually they (the fans) must come and look how we work with the boys.

"I think I am not the problem and also not the players. They give everything but we need experience and we need a goal and we step over the problem."

Hearts of Oak are away to Bibiani Gold Stars for their next game.

By Suleman Asante

Follow on X: @Quarmeasante