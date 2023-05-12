'My players are highly motivated' - SKyy FC coach Christian Lokko asserts ahead of Dreams clash

Skyy FC gaffer, Christian Lokko has revealed that he is confident his side will book a spot in the final of the FA Cup when they lock horns with Dreams FC at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Skyy narrowly beat fellow Division One side Ebusua Dwarfs to advance to the semis. The Daboase based side also saw off Betenase United, Karela United, WAFA and Heart of Lions to reach this stage of the competition.

Lokko is certain his lads have what it takes to progress to the final and lift the trophy.

He said: "What I want to say is that my players are highly motivated. They have the intrisic motivation and the extrinsic motivation. This is the team that I have come, I met them half way and I have seen that the work has been done already. Victory is ours.

"...Our duty is to train the boys. The Boys' duty is to play and play very well. Other matter is for management."

Skyy FC will play Dreams FC in the first semifinal game on Saturday, May 13 2023.

By Suleman Asante