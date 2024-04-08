My players were defensively disciplined against Bechem, says Kotoko assistant coach following goalless draw

Asante Kotoko's assistant coach, David Ocloo, has offered insights into their recent goalless draw against Bechem United, highlighting the team's defensive discipline as a notable aspect of their performance.

In the Ghana Premier League match week 24 clash, Asante Kotoko showcased resilience in their defensive display, earning a point through a determined effort at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday. Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim played a pivotal role, making crucial saves throughout the encounter.

Reflecting on the match, Ocloo praised the team's determination and discipline, stating, "It's a game we fought very hard for this draw. We came with a game plan and you could see the boys were very determined, very disciplined, and we had a point. Kudos to them."

However, Ocloo tempered the assessment by acknowledging that, despite the draw, he did not view the performance as a significant improvement over their previous outings.

"To me, our previous games we played very well but we couldn't score. If you watch, the previous games we played very well; better than this but we couldn't score," Ocloo explained. "And with this game, the only difference is they were very disciplined defensively."

The draw against Bechem United marks a turning point for Asante Kotoko, ending their four-game losing streak and providing a platform for further improvement in future matches.