My prayer is to win FA Cup with Asante Kotoko; that will give me satisfaction – Coach Karim Zito

Interim head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdul Karim Zito, has disclosed that he is praying to win the MTN FA Cup with the team at the end of the season.

The 2024/25 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign is scheduled to end this month.

Since taking over at Asante Kotoko, Coach Abdul Karim Zito has significantly improved the team’s performance in the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.

Sitting third in the Ghana Premier League table and two points behind the teams above, the Porcupine Warriors are likely to miss out on the league title.

Coach Karim Zito accepts this reality and has his sights set on the MTN FA Cup title.

Speaking after a 3-2 win against Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, the coach said winning the FA Cup will give him a lot of satisfaction.

“All my prayers are to win the FA Cup title. I will be satisfied that, as a technical director, I did my best when I took over. I’m going to do everything to win,” the experienced coach said.

Kotoko will take on lower division side Golden Kick in the final of the MTN FA Cup on June 15.