"My role at Dortmund is very important for the club"- Otto Addo explains reason for leaving Ghana job

Otto Addo has revealed the reason behind his decision to step down as Ghana coach after the Black Stars early World Cup exit.

The 47-year-old announced his resignation after Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Uruguay at the Al Janoub on Friday, ending an eight month spell with the national team.

According to Addo, he decided to quit because his role as talent coach at Dortmund is crucial to the club and it took a lot of effort for the GFA to get him lead the Black Stars.

"The decision is not only in my hands, Before I even started working with the GFA, everybody knew I had a contract with Dortmund and to even come here was very difficult and the GFA put a lot of effort to get me released," he said in a press briefing in Qatar.

"What you have to know is the position I have as a talent coach is very crucial to Dortmund. We produce a lot of big talent. It is a crucial and important position for the club.

"Normally they wont have to let me go but because I want to help the country and the GFA went there had good talks, they released me for six months," he added.

Addo won four games during his time with the Black Stars, beating Madagascar and South Korea in competitive games with the other victories coming against Nicaragua and Switzerland in friendlies.

The Black Stars were eliminated from the World Cup after a 2-0 defeat to Uruguay on Friday at the Al Janoub stadium, courtesy a first half brace from Giorgian de Arrascaeta.