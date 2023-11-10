'My role is to get the best results for Ghana' - Ghana coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has emphasised his zeal to get the best outcome for Ghana as he continues to prepare the team for future assignments.

The veteran coach having struggled since taking over the national team has recently come under heavy backlash from Ghanaian fans with many suggesting his sack.

Hughton's woes were compounded with terrible losses to Mexico and the United States as the Black Stars lost 2-0 and 4-0 respectively to them in international friendlies last month.

However, Hughton is bent on taking important lessons from the setbacks and helping the team bounce back.

“What my role as coach of the Black Stars is to get the best results and the best performances from the team. You can't always get that, but what you can always do, you can always learn from your previous experiences, whether it's good or bad,” he told the BBC.

Hughton's next task is to guide the Black Stars into their first two 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar which comes off at the Baba Yara Stadium on November 17, 2023, and Comoros in Moroni before heading to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year where they will be facing record holders Egypt, Mozambique and Cape Verde.