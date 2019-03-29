My selflessness is the major reason for my poor scoring record - Ayew

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has claimed that his selflessness in matches has been the bane behind his inability to score regularly.

Ayew has been faced with opprobrium following his failure to regularly hit the back of the twine.

The 27-year-old has netted 15 goals in 52 appearances for Ghana since making his debut in 2010.

“A striker is a striker whichever side you play. I don’t score a lot of goals but the problem is that I’m criticised by my coaches for not being selfish enough,” Jordan told GhanaWeb.

“Because I like nice football, I enjoy if I score a goal, if I give a pass it’s the same way I enjoy it. I like to create, I like to score, I like to do a bit of everything.

“I know I have to do better but sometimes you’re not in the best position so you have to give it to your partner so that he scores. When you get the chance to score, you’ll definitely score.”

This season, Jordan, on loan from Swansea City, has netted just once in 18 games involving 13 starts for Crystal Palace in the English Premier League.

“It’s not something that should be a major problem for me because I think a lot of my teammates and my coaches appreciate the all-around work I do,” added, the French-born.

“I’m not a selfish person, and my whole life, I’ve been like that and I’ve been criticized for not being selfish enough.

“I wouldn’t’ say it that way [that I want to become more selfish to score more goals], I would say I want to be more efficient and decisive. To be more selfish, no.”