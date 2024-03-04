"My sister and mum told me I will score against San Jose"- LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil

Ghana forward Joseph Painstil has disclosed the inspiration behind his maiden Major League Soccer goal.

The 26-year-old announced his presence in the MLS after scoring and providing an assist in just his second game as LA Galaxy cruised to a 3-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes.

Painstil, before the game spoke to his family back in Ghana, with his sister and mother predicting a goal for the winger before the Cali Clasico.

“I’m really happy that I scored my first goal, especially in those colors â€“ it really means a lot to me,” he said after the game.

“My sister and my mom told me that I was going to score, so I should just keep the faith,” he added. “The moment that it happened I thought about them, so I just want to say a very big thank you.”

The pacy winger came close to getting the winner for LA Galaxy in their season opener against Inter Miami, having already won a penalty which was missed by teammate Ruqui Puig. The Ghana international is already enjoying his role alongside the former Barcelona player.

“Me playing alongside Riqui Puig is a great connection. As you can see, it’s like we’ve played [together] almost like a season before," he said.

Paintsil moved to the MLS in February after ending his stay in Belgium with KRC Genk.

By Lukman Abdul Mumin