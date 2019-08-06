My sons will play for Ghana if they choose football - Michael Essien

Michael Essien has revealed his sons will choose Ghana over any nation if they follow his career path in future.

The 36-year-old has two sons with wife Akosua Puni Essien.

The Chelsea legend, who is in South Africa on an ambassadorial role for giants American beverage company Budweiser, has revealed his two sons will choose his native country if they decide to play football in future.

"I have two sons actually. Why not? Their father comes from Ghana. So they will play for Ghana," he told South Africa based iono.fm.

"We have to wait and see. They are very young at the moment. And I don't even know if they want to play football. We just have to wait and see."

Essien, who is currently serving as player-coach at Azerbaijani Sabail FK, has enjoyed an illustrious career playing for top clubs in Europe including Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan.