My stint with Asante Kotoko will be meaningful if I’m able to win the FA Cup title – Karim Zito

Abdul Karim Zito wants to end his spell as interim coach of Asante Kotoko by winning the FA Cup title this weekend.

The experienced tactician joined the Porcupine Warriors few months to the end of the season following the sacking of Prosper Narteh Ogum after a string of unimpressive results.

Zito made an immediate impact, guiding the Porcupine Warriors to a third place finish in the recently concluded Ghana Premier League campaign and also leading the club to the finals of the FA Cup competitions.

As the team gear up for the FA Cup final on Sunday, Zito insists his spell with Kotoko will be meaningful if he is able to win the title.

In a highly competitive clash, the Porcupine Warriors will lock horns with Division One outfit Golden Kick FC at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

“My stint with Kotoko will be meaningful if I’m able to win the FA Cup title. Football is about moment, when it comes, you have to seize it. This is one of the moments in football so we all have to fight and win this Cup on Sunday” he told Kessben FM in interview.

Zito is one-time FA Cup champions after guiding Dreams FC to clinch the title back in the 2022/23 campaign.

The much-anticipated final will start at 5:00 PM, with both Kotoko and Golden Kick FC yearning for the ultimate title.

The winner of the FA Cup will secure qualification to the CAF Confederations Cup next season.