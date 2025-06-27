My style of play is like PSG's Vitinha, says newly recruited Asante Kotoko midfielder Hubert Gyau

Newly recruited Asante Kotoko midfielder, Hubert Gyau, has likened his play to Paris Saint-Germain's midfielder, Vitinha.

The 20-year-old joined the Ghana Premier League heavyweights from Berekum Chelsea on a four-year deal after an explosive performance in the recently concluded season.

Speaking to the club's media after completing his move, Gyau expressed his excitement and likened his style to the Portugal star.

“I see my style of play akin to that of PSG’s Vitinha," he declared.

He also pleaded with the fans of the club to keep supporting the team as he pledged that he would give his best.

“I will plead with the fans to keep supporting, and I will also do my best for the team.”

Gyau is expected to feature for Asante Kotoko in their highly anticipated President’s Cup on Sunday, July 6 against Hearts of Oak.

After breaking into the side in the 2023/24 campaign with a dozen appearances as an 18-year-old, he went on to establish himself as a mainstay, making 27 appearances and becoming a key figure in the middle of the park during his tenure with Berekum Chelsea.