My target was to score 30 goals in Division One League - Swedru All Blacks striker Rudolf Mensah

Swedru All Blacks’ talismanic striker Rudolf Mensah began the Access Bank Division One League season with a bold goal: to score over 30 goals.

Currently on track to finish as the club’s top scorer with 24 goals in 25 matches, Mensah played a crucial role in securing All Blacks’ promotion to the Ghana Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

In a post-match interview following their 3-0 victory over New Edubiase in the Zone Two decider, Mensah admitted that while his tally was impressive, it still fell short of his personal target.

“For me, my target was to score 30 and over,” he said. “By the grace of God, I have 24 goals and I am leading the goal king chart. Sometimes you win some, you lose some, and you miss certain chances. We are still on course. It’s left with one game; let’s see what God will give to us.”

Mensah’s goal-scoring exploits have earned him praise from fans and analysts alike, with many considering him one of the most lethal finishers in the Division One League. His sharp movement, clinical finishing, and hunger for goals made him a constant threat throughout the season.