'My team did a good job against Ghana' - Namibia coach Collin Benjamin

Namibia coach Collin Benjamin has commended his players for their efforts in securing a goalless draw against the Black Stars of Ghana during their pre-Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) friendly on Monday night at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Brave Warriors exhibited resilience and determination against the four-time African champions, leaving Ghanaians disappointed with the outcome.

However, Benjamin expressed pride and satisfaction in his team's collective effort, hailing their energy, enthusiasm, and conviction on the field.

Speaking about Namibia's performance, Benjamin stated, "My team did a very good game. They did it as a collective, a lot of energy, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of conviction, and I'm just proud of the team. In the first half, I think we created really good chances that we could even go 2-0 in front."

He continued, "I think the second half also, the tempo Ghana took it even further, but I think that we contained them and the two, three chances that we also had that makes me just proud to be the coach of this team."

The draw against Ghana is seen as a positive outcome for Namibia, and coach Benjamin's praise for his team highlights their potential heading into the AFCON tournament.

Ghana and Namibia find themselves in different groups, with Ghana the Black Stars in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, while Namibia competes in Group E with Mali, Tunisia, and South Africa.

As the 34th edition of the AFCON kicks off from January 13 to February 11, Namibia's performance against Ghana in the friendly has sparked anticipation and optimism among fans of the Brave Warriors as they prepare to face formidable opponents in their group stage matches.