‘My teammates will get the job done' - Injured Elisha Owusu expresses confidence

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu has expressed his confidence in his teammates' ability to secure the needed results in the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, despite being ruled out due to injury.

Owusu, who was initially named in the squad for the games against Chad and Madagascar, took to social media to assure fans that his teammates will "get the job done."

"I have full confidence in my teammates to get the job done," Owusu wrote. "I know this team is ready to fight, and I'll be supporting every step of the way."

Owusu also urged fans to continue supporting the team, saying "your support means everything. Keep believing in the team, and let's push forward together!"

Ghana face Chad on March 21 and Madagascar on March 24 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.