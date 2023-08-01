My wife will serve as assistant coach for next season - Skyy FC owner Wilson Arthur

Owner of Division One League side Skyy FC, Wilson Arthur has disclosed that his wife Adwoa Amofa Arthur is expected to be seen in the dugout as an assistant coach for the new season ahead.

The Daboase-based club which failed to secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League last season have effected some changes including appointing a new coach, Boniface Ayipah.

In an interview with Onua Sports, the football administrator also revealed that his own wife was going to be part of the technical team having bagged a license D certificate which grants her the basic knowledge in coaching.

"We both [my wife and I] pursued our license D course together every job you have to be prepared, She will assist the substantive coach and I believe she will do the job well because she is a woman and would know how to manage the boys," he told Onua TV

"I think broadening your horizon in that aspect really helps you understand the game. I now see football differently and now make meaningful contributions. I think it is advisable to learn a lot of things including coaching, administration and marketing among others marketing if you really want to do the football business.

Arthur was confident in his wife's abilities stating that it was in the right direction.