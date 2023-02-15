GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
"My work is to create trouble for him"- Angola coach sends Chris Hughton warning

Published on: 15 February 2023
Angola coach Pedro Goncalves has welcomed the appointment of Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, with a warning ahead of the meeting of the two countries in next month's AFCON qualifiers. 

Ghana will hosts Angola in the first-leg of the double header in Cape Coast before travelling to Luando for the second-leg.

The Ghana Football Association named Chris Hughton as coach of the Black Stars on Sunday and will lead the team for the upcoming matches.

Goncalves praised the ex-Brighton manager's appointment but insists he is preparing for the Black Stars in March.

“Well, I have never met him personally. I have never been with him. Sure, we have a chance to cross each other. We haven’t talked to each other before but this is a chance to meet each in the AFCON qualifiers” he told Ghanasportspage.

“He is an experienced coach and right now that he is in charge of the Ghana national team, I hope he is going to do a good job but my work right now is to create trouble for him”

“Yes, I hope we will have a fair match and then we will see but for now I wish to create trouble for Chris Hughton,” he said.

