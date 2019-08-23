Myron Boadu delighted to earn Netherlands U-21 call up

Dutch born Ghanaian attacker Myron Boadu has revealed his excitement after earning his first call up to the Netherlands U-21 team.

The 18-year old was invited to the U-21 team by manager Erwin Van der Looi, following his impressive performances in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Europa League.

Boadu is part of a 30 list that will be pruned for the game against Cyprus on September 10.

"I was on the bus and Calvin had received the e-mail. He read the e-mail and then he was very happy when he saw my name. That's how I got it," says Boadu in front of Veronica Insiders's camera .

"It's pre-selection, so it's still nothing, but I'm glad I'm there. That means I'm doing it right."

"I am happy to be there and now it is important to continue to do my thing and then hope that I am in the final selection. And then show that I am part of it," Boadu continues.

The teenage prodigy scored on Thursday in AZ Alkmaar's 1-1 draw with Royal Antwerp in Europa league qualifiers.

His second in the competition but Boadu believes they could have dome more in the game.

"It was a difficult game against a difficult opponent, but I think we did well", the striker said. "We deservedly made it 1-1, but there could have been more. It was good to make the goal and I think it deserved. Credits to Oussie (Oussama Idrissi) , I just had to type it in. "

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin