Myron Boadu 'eager' to earn Dutch national team call up

Dutch born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu says he wants to make it "difficult" for Holland coach Ronald Koeman to ignore him when making call ups to the national team.

The AZ Alkmaar forward netted twice as his side thrashed Astana in the Europa League on Thursday night. A performance that has earned him positive review from the national team coach.

However Ronald Koeman does not believe the 18-year old is ripe for the Orange national team.

"I feel fantastic," Boadu said after netting two goals against Astana.

"If Koeman says so, I respect that. It is up to me to make it so difficult for him that he cannot get around me," he added.

When asked whether he can handle the level of the Dutch national team, he resolutely says: "Sure, I have confidence. But you can only see if I can handle it when I'm there."