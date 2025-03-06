Myron Boadu gears up for return ahead of Frankfurt clash

VfL Bochum's striker Myron Boadu is on the verge of returning to action following a thigh muscle fiber tear sustained during the 2-2 draw against KSV Holstein on matchday 21.

Head coach Dieter Hecking confirmed, "Myron will start at the beginning of next week." This timeline positions Boadu to be fit for the upcoming home game against Eintracht Frankfurt on March 16, 2025.

Over the past week, Boadu has intensified his training regimen after resuming running exercises. However, the forthcoming match against FC Bayern Munich on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. is deemed too soon for his return.

Myron Boadu made a significant impact earlier in the season, notably scoring a rapid 13-minute hat-trick that transformed a 0-3 deficit into a 3-3 draw against Leipzig.

To date, he has netted five goals for Bochum, averaging a goal contribution every 77 minutes. His imminent return is anticipated to bolster VfL Bochum's attacking options as they approach the season's critical phase.