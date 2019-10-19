Myron Boadu given days off after suspension

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu will miss Saturday’s league against Heerenveen due to suspension.

The AZ prodigy as a result of his suspension has been given some days off by his coach Arne Slot.

According to his coach, the 21-year old needs some days off after engaging with the Netherlands U-21 team as well as club activities.

Myron Boadu is expected back to training on Sunday to prepare for the Europa League game next week.

He has scored two goals in two games for AZ in the Europa League.