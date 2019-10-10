Myron Boadu is lazy — AZ Alkmaar teammate Calvin Stengs claims

AZ Alkmaar winger Calvin Stengs believes Ghanaian youngster Myron Boadu is much more lazy than him.

The duo have been called-up into the Dutch U-21 team by coach Erwin Van der Looi following their superlative outings for the Reds.

But Stengs says Boadu — who is of Ghanaian origin — is the laziest player at the club.

"Myron Boadu is 100 percent the most lazy player of the two of us," says Calvin Stengs full of conviction. "Occasionally he can just walk on the training," he continues, smiling broadly.

Boadu has registered 3 assists and tallied 7 goals in 17 games in all competitions for the club.

Stengs on the other hand, has netted 6 goals and provided 4 assists in 17 matches in all competitions.