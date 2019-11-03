Myron Boadu on target as AZ Alkmaar thrash FC Twente

Dutch-born Ghanaian youngster Myron Boadu as AZ Alkmaar hammered FC Twente 3-0 in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Boadu scored his side’s third goal as they put FC Twente to the sword.

AZ Alkmaar made the best out of their numerical advantage after Twente’s showstopper Joel Drommel was shown the exit inside 18 minutes.

The Red and Whites got their reward for their persistent pressure on the 10-man away side and got their breakthrough on the stroke of half time when Pantelis Hatzidiakos gave them the lead.

The home side doubled their lead just 10 minutes after recess with Dani de Wit fine finish making it 2-0.

18-year-old Myron Boadu added the icing on the cake 12 minutes from full time