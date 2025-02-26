Myron Boadu pushing through recovery with intensive training

VfL Bochum’s Myron Boadu remains focused on his recovery, putting in extra training as he works his way back from a muscle fiber tear suffered two weeks ago.

While his return for the Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim remains uncertain, progress has been steady.

“We will not take any risk,” head coach Dieter Hecking stated, emphasizing a cautious approach to the forward’s rehabilitation. Hecking intends to “continue to build up” Boadu’s fitness this week, ensuring he returns at full strength.

Tuesday’s training schedule included a running session for Boadu, a sign that he is edging closer to a comeback. Though a substitute appearance against TSG Hoffenheim hasn’t been ruled out entirely, the more likely scenario sees him rejoining the squad a week later when Bochum takes on Bayern Munich.

Boadu has been instrumental for Bochum, netting seven goals and providing one assist in 11 Bundesliga appearances.