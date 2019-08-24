Myron Boadu reveals English Premier League dreams

Dutch born Ghanaian attacker Myron Boadu has disclosed that he has dreams of playing in the English Premier League but he is no rush for a move.

The inform attacker has been outstanding this season, scoring three goals and creating three assists in 8 games, in the Europa League and the Eredivisie.

His form has prompted clubs in the English Premier League and the 18-year old reveals it is a dream he wants to fulfill one day.

"I just want to stay fit. Play a lot, make lots of goals and be important to the team. I don't want to think about the next step yet. I feel good here," he told NOS.

"Of course I have my ambitions. When I watch the Premier League, I want to play there one day too. Those are goals I want to achieve. And that I feel I will achieve."

Born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, the young striker is yet to make a senior national team commitment but he has been named in the Dutch U-21 team for the Euro U-21 qualifiers against Cyprus next month.

