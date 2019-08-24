GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Myron Boadu reveals English Premier League dreams

Published on: 24 August 2019

Dutch born Ghanaian attacker Myron Boadu has disclosed that he has dreams of playing in the English Premier League but he is no rush for a move. 

The inform attacker has been outstanding this season, scoring three goals and creating three assists in 8 games, in the Europa League and the Eredivisie.

His form has prompted clubs in the English Premier League and the 18-year old reveals it is a dream he wants to fulfill one day.

"I just want to stay fit. Play a lot, make lots of goals and be important to the team. I don't want to think about the next step yet. I feel good here," he told NOS.

"Of course I have my ambitions. When I watch the Premier League, I want to play there one day too. Those are goals I want to achieve. And that I feel I will achieve."

Born to Ghanaian parents in the Netherlands, the young striker is yet to make a senior national team commitment but he has been named in the Dutch U-21 team for the Euro U-21 qualifiers against Cyprus next month.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin 

 

