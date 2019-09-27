Myron Boadu scores as AZ Alkmaar thump Feyenoord

In form Ghanaian forward Myron Boadu was on target as AZ Alkmaar defeated Feyenoord in the Dutch Eredivisie on Thursday night.

The 18-year old attacker opened the scoring for the high flying Eredivisie side in the 39th minute as AZ strolled to a 3-0 win at the De Kuip Stadium.

Boadu fired home after receiving a pass from 19-year old defender Owen Wijndal.

AZ Almaar boosted by the first half lead, returned to the second half more poised for victory and just five minutes into the second stanza Calvin Stengs doubled the lead following an assist from Yukinari Sugawara.

Myron Boadu was then replaced in the 80th minute by Dani De Wilt and three minute after his substitution, the Cheeseheads another another goal.

Oussama Iddrissi hit the final nail to Feyenoord's coffin with a fine striker to complete the victory.

The Dutch born Ghanaian forward, Myron Boadu has now scored 4 goals in 7 Eredivisie games, keeping AZ Alkmaar third on the table.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin