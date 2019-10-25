Myron Boadu scores as AZ Almaar thrash Astana in Europa League

Forward Myron Boadu continue his exceptional start to the season with another goal as AZ Alkmaar thumped Kazakhstani side Astana in the Europa League.

The Dutch born Ghanaian struck two minutes before the first half break to give his side a two goal lead in their 6-0 thrashing of Astana.

Tom Koopmeiners had opened the scoring just four minutes before Boadu's goal.

Despite leading 2-0 for most part of the game, it took the final thirteen minute for the home side to massacre the visitors.

Calvin Steng began the late demolition when he scored in the 77th minute to make it 3-0.

Six minutes later Tom Koopmeiners completed his brace by adding AZ's fourth before Japanese attacker Yukinari Sugawara made it five with 5 minutes left.

Oussama Idrissi completed the mauling in injury time as the Dutch side earned their first win in group L of the Europa League.