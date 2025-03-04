Myron Boadu steps up training but misses Bayern Munich clash

VfL Bochum striker Myron Boadu is ramping up his recovery efforts, but the Bundesliga showdown with Bayern Munich on Saturday will come too soon for him.

The 24-year-old has increased his running workload after suffering a muscle fiber tear in his thigh three weeks ago and is targeting a return against Eintracht Frankfurt on March 16.

A report from WAZ highlights that Boadu has also started light passing drills, fueling optimism within Bochum about his potential comeback. "I am carefully optimistic that he can be an option against Frankfurt," head coach Dieter Hecking told the newspaper.

Bochum will be eager to have their top scorer (seven goals) back in the lineup as they battle to stay in the Bundesliga.

Currently sitting 16th in the table with 17 points from 24 games, they hold a slim one-point lead over 17th-placed Holstein Kiel and are two points ahead of bottom club Heidenheim. The fight for survival remains tight, and Boadu’s return could provide a crucial boost in the coming weeks.