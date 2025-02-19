GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

Myron Boadu’s comeback on hold as Wolfsburg clash comes too soon

Published on: 19 February 2025
Myron Boadu’s comeback on hold as Wolfsburg clash comes too soon
BOCHUM, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 01: Myron Boadu of VfL Bochum looks on during the Bundesliga match between VfL Bochum 1848 and Sport-Club Freiburg at Vonovia Ruhrstadion on February 01, 2025 in Bochum, Germany. (Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

VfL Bochum will have to do without Dutch-Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu for at least two more Bundesliga matches, with his return now more likely against Bayern Munich on March 8.

Head coach Dieter Hecking ruled the Dutch striker out of Saturday’s fixture against VfL Wolfsburg and remains doubtful about his availability for the home game against TSG Hoffenheim on March 1. “Perhaps it is enough for a partial operation,” Hecking told WAZ on Tuesday, though he admitted the game against Hoffenheim might still be too soon.

Boadu, who had been in promising form before suffering a muscle fiber tear in his thigh, is working his way back to full fitness. His absence is a blow for Bochum, who could use his attacking prowess as they navigate a crucial stretch of the season.

While the Hoffenheim clash remains a slim possibility, the focus now shifts to getting Boadu ready for the trip to Munich. Bochum will hope he can make a meaningful impact when he finally returns to the pitch.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more