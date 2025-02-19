Myron Boadu’s comeback on hold as Wolfsburg clash comes too soon

VfL Bochum will have to do without Dutch-Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu for at least two more Bundesliga matches, with his return now more likely against Bayern Munich on March 8.

Head coach Dieter Hecking ruled the Dutch striker out of Saturday’s fixture against VfL Wolfsburg and remains doubtful about his availability for the home game against TSG Hoffenheim on March 1. “Perhaps it is enough for a partial operation,” Hecking told WAZ on Tuesday, though he admitted the game against Hoffenheim might still be too soon.

Boadu, who had been in promising form before suffering a muscle fiber tear in his thigh, is working his way back to full fitness. His absence is a blow for Bochum, who could use his attacking prowess as they navigate a crucial stretch of the season.

While the Hoffenheim clash remains a slim possibility, the focus now shifts to getting Boadu ready for the trip to Munich. Bochum will hope he can make a meaningful impact when he finally returns to the pitch.