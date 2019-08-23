Myron Boadu’s goal rescues AZ Alkmar Europa League campaign

Myron Boadu’s scored a late equalizer for AZ Alkmar in Thursday ‘s Europa League qualification match against Royal Antwerp at home which finished 1-1.

Alkmar seemingly on the path to defeat in that first leg encounter at home were rescued by the 18-year old who scored in 81st minute to keep their chances of qualifying to the group stage.

Royal Antwerp had scored first through Dylan Batubinsika in the 38th minute of the first half.

The teenage sensation slotted home from close range after receiving a pass from Oussama Iddrisi.

The second leg will be held on August 29 in Brussels.

The Dutch must win away to progress to the group stage of the Europa League.