Myron Boadu's return to action expected soon

Myron Boadu, the Dutch-Ghanaian striker for VfL Bochum, has been sidelined for nearly three weeks due to a torn muscle fiber in his thigh.

His last appearance was on the 21st matchday, where he scored a double in a 2-2 draw against KSV Holstein. This week, Boadu commenced running training, signaling a potential return to the pitch. However, according to coach Dieter Hecking, a match against TSG Hoffenheim on Saturday is too soon for his comeback.

Hecking noted that even for the upcoming Bayern Munich fixture, Boadu's participation remains uncertain. The coach emphasized the importance of not rushing the striker back into action. A more realistic return date is expected for the away game against league leaders Bayern Munich on March 8. If not then, Boadu is anticipated to make his comeback at the latest a week after, when Eintracht Frankfurt visits VfL Bochum.

This season, Boadu has been a key player for Bochum, making 11 Bundesliga appearances and scoring 7 goals. He has also provided 1 assist, showcasing his offensive prowess. His performance has been instrumental in the team's attacking strategies.