Naa Gbewaa Charity Cup: RTU beaten by lower division side Kumbungu Binbiem FC

Real Tamale United missed out on the Naa Gbewaa Charity Cup on Sunday, 11 December 2022, after losing 2-1 to lower side Kumbungu Binbiem FC.

The match was played at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Binbiem FC shook the Ghana Premier League side with the opener on 20 minutes

Four minutes later, RTU conjured the equalizer when Mohammed Hardi whipped in a free-kick.

Late on, Binbiem FC were awarded a penalty but goalkeeper Mohammed Sheriff pulled a superb save to keep the scoreline level.

In additional time, Binbiem FC snatched the match winner to shock the hosts.

RTU starting XI: Mohammed Sheriff (GK), Mohammed Hedir, Abayase (c), Mohammed Hardi, Iska Abdul Shakun, Maidawa, Mohammed Sadat, Rockson, Labando, Prince Atta, Mustapha Fuseini