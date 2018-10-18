Naa Odofoley confident Normalisation Committee will complete task before March deadline

Member of the Normalisation Committee of Ghana Football Naa Odofoley Nortey says the team will complete its task before the March deadline.

Despite admitting there is a lot to do to bring Ghana football to normalcy, the legal practitioner is confident the committee will finish their work before the March 31st date.

“We want to meet the deadline, in as much as we must admit is a huge task we must try very well to meet the deadline,” he said when the NC met the media.

“We are up to the task and we will do everything possible to do just to twhat we have been mandated to do before the time."

The Normalisation Committee was formed by FIFA to get Ghana football back on track after the showing of the Anas documentary which caught several top officials on camera allegedly receiving cash gifts to influence the game.

The committee is made up Dr. Kofi Amoah, Lucy Quist, Naa Odofoley Nortey and Lawyer Duah Adonteng.

FIFA has tasked the committee to run the GFA’s daily affairs and cooperate with the special task force once it has been set up by FIFA, CAF and the Government of Ghana and also review the GFA statutes to ensure compliance with the requirements of FIFA and CAF, particularly art. 15 of the FIFA Statutes.