Namibia FA President Mbidi fired by his Executive Committee

The executive committee of the Namibia Football Association on Sunday announced that it had dismissed Frans Mbidi as president with immediate effect.

At a press conference at Soccer House, NFA vice president Dr Naftal Ngalangi said the 'drastic action' was necessitated by Mbidi's failure to adhere to his fiduciary duties in the NFA constitution.

These included not convening executive committee meetings in due time; failing to implement executive committee decisions; misrepresenting executive committee resolutions to Fifa and Caf and being disloyal to the NFA; and rendering the NFA secretariat ungovernable.

It also accused Mbidi of corruption and added that they would open a case against him with the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ngalangi said that he would take over as the NFA acting president until the NFA elective congress on 12 January 2019.

Ngalangi accused Mbidi of accepting a bribe at the Fifa conference in Moscow in June from a Moroccan official to vote for them for the 2026 World Cup.

“The NFA sent three officials to represent us at the Fifa congress in Moscow. It was then reported to us that Mbidi received money from a Moroccan official to support their bid for the 2026 World Cup. We submitted this information to him, but till yesterday he has not refuted the report we gave him,” he said.

Ngalangi added that they would open a case against Mbidi.

“The two officials who accompanied him to Moscow, Barry Rukoro and Jacob Aindongo must open a case against Mbidi with the Anti-Corruption Commission,” he said.

Regarding the lack of meetings, Ngalangi said that they had not held a meeting since 2 June, but according to NFA statutes, members could request the president to convene a meeting, which he then had to do within 21 days.

“We requested a meeting on 2 October but he failed to answer so according to the statutes, the members can hold a meeting without him,” he said.

“The members can convene a meeting with or without the president - we invited him to come and chair the meeting, but we didn't receive any feedback from Mbidi so it was recorded as absent without apology,” he added.

Ngalangi, who will now be the acting president, however, said that he would not stand for the presidency at the NFA congress on 12 January.

“I will not stand for any position in the NFA at the next election. I have already served the NFA for eight years as a member and as the vice president and according to the Sport Act one is not allowed to serve more than 10 years as an executive member on a national body. So if I am elected to the (four-year) presidency I'll contravene the Sport Act - I interrogated my own integrity and decided not to stand,” he said.

When contacted for comment, Mbidi said he was not informed about the meeting and that it was the first he had heard about it. He, however, declined to comme