Namibia hold Ghana to 0-0 draw, raising concerns about Black Stars' AFCON 2023 chances

Ghana's preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) suffered a setback after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Namibia in their final friendly match on Monday.

The game played at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, left fans disappointed and questioning the team's ability to make a deep run in the tournament.

Namibia, one of the lowly ranked teams heading to AFCON, managed to frustrate the four-time African champions on their home turf, with the Black Stars struggling to create clear-cut opportunities.

The result means Ghana have now won just once in five games under coach Chris Hughton, with defeats to Mexico, USA, and Comoros, and the only win against Madagascar.

The 0-0 stalemate against Namibia was particularly concerning for Ghana fans, as it marked the fifth time the team had failed to score under Hughton. The first half was abysmal, with the Black Stars improving slightly after the break but ultimately failing to dominate the contest.

Despite some positive changes made by Hughton in the second half, Namibia managed to hold on for a draw, leaving Ghanaians feeling underwhelmed.

With the team still struggling to play intense football, concerns are growing ahead of their opening Group B game against Cape Verde on January 14.

Black Stars will also play seven-time African champions Egypt in the group stage and then wrap up against Mozambique.