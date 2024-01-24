Namibia make history with first-ever AFCON knockout stage appearance

Namibia have made history by advancing to the Round of 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time ever, thanks to a hard-fought draw against Mali.

The team showed great determination and resilience, holding off a strong attack from their opponents to secure a place in the knockout stages.

Despite not winning any of their group games, Namibia progresses as one of the best third-placed teams. They will now face Angola in the first knockout round, while Mali takes on Burkina Faso.

Meanwhile, hosts Ivory Coast are still waiting anxiously to see if they will advance to the next round. Their fate depends on the outcome of matches in Group F today. If they do make it through, they will have to overcome an impressive Mali side that remains undefeated in the tournament so far.

In another exciting match, South Africa and Tunisia played to a goalless draw, allowing Mali to claim the top spot in Group E. But the real heroes of the day were Namibia, who fought bravely to earn a well-deserved draw and create history for their country.