Namibia stuns Tunisia with late header in AFCON 2023 upset

In a stunning upset, Namibia defeated Tunisia 1-0 in their opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ranked 115th in the world, Namibia was considered an underdog against the 2004 champion Tunisia, who is 87 places higher in the FIFA rankings.

However, the Brave Warriors proved themselves worthy winners in Korhogo, with Deon Hotto scoring the winning goal in the 88th minute.

The game saw a dominant performance by Namibia, who created numerous chances throughout the match. Striker Peter Shalulile had an early effort cleared off the line, but Hotto capitalized on Bethuel Muzeu's cross to secure the win.

Despite Tunisia's efforts to turn the tide, including a missed header by Youssef Msakni and a saved shot by Haythem Jouini, Namibia's defense held strong.

The victory sent Namibia to the top of the table, ahead of Mali and South Africa, who played later in the day. Tunisia, who had been on a five-match run of clean sheets, will look to bounce back against Mali on Saturday, while Namibia prepares to face South Africa on Sunday.

This surprise win marks a historic moment for Namibian football, as they secured their first-ever victory in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Coach Collin Benjamin's strategy and his players' determination paid off, as they lived up to their nickname and "sternly tested" their opponents.