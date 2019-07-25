Namibian champions African Stars appoint ex-Ghana star Mohammed Gargo as head coach

Namibian champions African Stars FC have appointed Mohammed Gargo as their new head coach ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

The ex-Ghana international was unveiled on Wednesday after completing the switch from Tura Magic, also in Nambia.

Gargo, 44, joined Tura Magic in September 2018 as he guided them to a 3rd place in the 2018/2019 Namibia Premier League.

African Stars had initially wanted former Asante Kotoko SC head coach CK Akonnor but the two parties could not reach an agreement.

The former New Edubiase United, Real Tamale United and Okwawu United boss has been tasked to win the 2019/2020 Namibian Premier League and also at least make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

African Stars FC have been pitted against Ugandan giants KCCA FC in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League which kicks off in August.