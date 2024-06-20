Namibian club appeal to FIFA to lift transfer ban after settling debt with Ghanaian player

Namibian champions African Stars have appealed to FIFA to lift their transfer ban following the settlement of a debt owed to former Ghanaian striker Peter Ernest Adiwo.

The club recently faced sanctions that prevented them from signing new players both domestically and internationally due to their failure to meet financial obligations to Adiwo.

Adiwo filed a complaint with FIFA, alleging wrongful termination, which resulted in a ruling requiring African Stars to pay him N$ 180,000.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee enforced the ban after the club failed to compensate Adiwo within the stipulated timeframe.

African Stars' chairman, Patrick Hei, informed Desert Radio that the outstanding amount has now been paid.

He acknowledged initial delays in communication with FIFA, citing an unfamiliar email address used by the governing body.

"We are addressing the issue this week to normalize our situation and lift the ban, as per FIFA’s requirements," Hei stated, expressing concern over the impact on the team's preparations for the upcoming season.

Despite the setback, Hei emphasized the club's commitment to resolving the matter swiftly to focus on their participation in the Confederation of African Football Champions League.