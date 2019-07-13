Namibian side African Stars deny links with C.K Akunnor

Namibian topflight side African Club have denied reports linking coach Charles Kwablah Akonnor to the club.

Reports emerge that the ex-Asante Kotoko coach, who has been elevated to the Technical Director role has opened negotiations with the four times Namibian champions.

However, Executive Director Stars Salomo Hei denied any link with the former Black Stars captain, saying he has also heard of reports by the Ghanaian media but maintained that those reports were far from the truth.

C.K Akonnor is yet to open up on such reports but the 45-year old has also not confirmed whether he will be taking up the job of the Technical Director at Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko have replaced the former Ashantigold gaffer with Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zacharriassen, who join from the Miners on a three year deal.

C.k Akonnor led the Porcupine Warriors to success in the GFA NC Special Competition after leading the team to the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in 11 years.