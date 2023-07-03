Nana Agyemang describes GFA’s appointment of Technical Director as ‘a joke’

Ghanaian coach and football enthusiast, Nana Agyemang says the appointment of Bernhard Lippert as Technical Director by the Ghana Football Association is a joke.

According to the former Eleven Wise trainer, it has been sheer waste of money because there is nothing to show after the German took up the role two years ago.

Lippert was hired by the Ghana FA to among other things head the Technical Directorate and formulate guidelines, strategies and policies for the training and the technical development of coaches of Ghana football. He was also tasked with the preparation and implementation of technical programmes at the grassroots, juvenile, and National Teams thereby preparing football coaches and footballers for the future.

“It’s a joke. It’s two years to do a blueprint. Two years to ascertain what style of football we play, what selection criteria do we use. Two years and thousands of US Dollars being paid to the Techincal Director. It’s got us absolutely nowhere,” Nana Agyemang told Joy Sports.

By Suleman Asante Follow on Twitter: @Quarmeasante