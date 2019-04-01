Nana Akosah-Bempah grabs consolation for Cape Town City FC in defeat against SuperSport United

Ghanaian striker Nana Akosah-Bempah scores md a consolation goal for Cape Town City FC in their 2-1 defeat against SuperSport United in the MultiChoice Diski Malta Sports Ground in Cape Town on Sunday.

SuperSport fetched the opener through Kamohelo Mahlatsi after dominating the early part of the match.

But Nana Akosah-Bempah equalized for the Citizens with a close range finish.

However, Katlego Mohamme found the winner for United.

The win ensured United move up to the top of the Group B standings.