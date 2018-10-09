Nana Akwasi Asare's KAA Gent sack manager Yves Vanderhaeghe

Belgium based Ghanaian defender Nana Akwasi Asare's KAA Gent have parted ways with manager Yves Vanderhaeghe.

The club announced the sacking of the manager after their 5-1 thrashing on Sunday against Genk at home.

"KAA Gent hereby announces that the club has terminated the cooperation with trainer Yves Vanderhaeghe with immediate effect. KAA Gent wishes to thank Yves Vanderhaeghe for the beautiful work he has delivered last season, resulting in a fourth place and European football. The club wishes him every success in his further career,' the club stated on their official website.

Nana Kwesi Asare and his team mates will have a new coach after the international break.

Meanwhile, the club lies 7th on the Jupiler Pro League table after 10 games with 14 points.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 8, 2018