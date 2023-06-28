Nana Amankwah Kwakye reveals King Faisal yet to decide on next move after Appeals Committee ruling

Management member of King Faisal FC, Nana Amankwah Kwakye has disclosed that the club hasn’t concluded on their next action following the ruling of the Appeals Committee in their protest against Tamale City.

Faisal accused Tamale City of fielding an unqualified player when they clashed in the Premier league but the Disciplinary Committee absolved City of any wrongdoing. The Appeals Committee affirmed that decision, sealing Faisal’s relegation from the Premier League.

There have been rumours of the club taking the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) but Kwakye has stated it is not a foregone conclusion. He told Kessben Sports: “We need to sit down, weigh the pros and cons of that. As at now, we’ve not sat as management to take a decision yet. But Alhaji (Grusah) is team’s president and bankroller. If he believes going to CAS is the best decision, I mean why not. We will jaw-jaw about it and take a decision but for now I think the decision that came wasn’t the best.”

By Suleman Asante