Published on: 07 August 2019
Nana Ampomah and Bernard Tekpetey hit brace each as Fortuna Düsseldorf whitewash VfL Benrath 15-1 in friendly wim
Nana Ampmah scored two goals for Fortuna Dusseldorf

Ghanaian duo Bernard Tekpetey and Nana Ampomah scored a brace each for Fortuna Düsseldorf in their 15-1 annihilation of lower side VfL Benrath in a pre-season friendly on Tuesday.

The two new signings were on the score sheet to help the German Bundesliga side close the first half leading 7-1.

Tekpetey was the first to score on 14 minutes to make two-nil and just one minute after, Ampomah was at hand to make it 3-0.

Ampomah returned in the 25th minute to score the fifth goal after Benrath had pulled one back four minutes earlier.

Four minutes to the end of the first half, Tekpetey found the back of the net.

