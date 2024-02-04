GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Nana Ampomah: Former Black Stars winger signs for Canadian champions Forge FC

Published on: 04 February 2024
Nana Ampomah

Former Black Stars winger Nana Ampomah has signed for Canadian Premier League champions Forge FC from German side Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The Hamilton-based side announced they have signed the 28-year-old to a multi-year contract.

Ampomah will be available for selection in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup.

''We are excited to have a player as experienced as Nana join the club,” said Forge head coach Bobby Smyrniotis.

''He is an explosive attacker who has played and contributed across Europe’s top leagues and competitions. His presence on the pitch and ability to generate offence adds a unique dimension to our attack that will surely make an immediate impact.''

Ampomah also played for Belgian side Waasland-Beveren.

