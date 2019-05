New Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement has told the club's board to sign Ghana winger Nana Ampomah, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Ampomah has a running contract with Waasland-Beveren until 2021.

Clement wants to sign the 23-year-old Ghana international alongside Liverpool's Taiwo Awoniyi and Jean Butez of Royal Mouscron.

Ampomah scored eight goals in 30 matches for Waasland-Beveren last season.

But Club Brugge must fend off interest from Royal Antwerp, who missed out signing him last summer.